0 Boeing's Space and Launch headquarters moving to Space Coast, where ‘history awaits'

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Boeing is relocating the headquarters of its Space and Launch division to Titusville on Florida’s Space Coast, Boeing officials wrote in a news release.

“Today’s announcement is great news for our growing Space Coast community and will create more jobs for hardworking Florida families,” Sen. Rick Scott said.

Boeing president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg made the announcement Wednesday during the JFK Space Summit at the JFK Library.

“The momentum and energy along the Florida Space Coast, the investment that is happening, is extraordinary and we're honored to be part of that energy and momentum and we hope to add to it with this relocation,” Muilenburg said.

Space and Launch, which is a division of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, currently has its headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

TRENDING NOW:

“Expanding our Boeing presence on the Space Coast brings tremendous value for our commercial and government space programs through focused leadership, strategic investment, customer proximity and additional contributions to the vitality of the region,” Jim Chilton, senior vice president of Space and Launch, said.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said he welcomes the move.

“Florida continues to be a leader in space exploration and development, serving as the United States gateway to the stars,” Rubio said.

Boeing officials said the time was right for the move to a location with so much space history, and “where so much history awaits.”

“Boeing has been a dominant presence on the Space Coast for six decades, and this move represents a continuation of that legacy and future commitment,” Chilton said.

Boeing officials said the move will have no impact on Boeing’s space operations in other states, including California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado and Louisiana.

“Looking to the future, this storied Florida space community will be the center of gravity for Boeing’s space programs as we continue to build our company’s leadership beyond gravity.” - @BoeingDefense CEO Leanne Caret pic.twitter.com/Zlf2kylDft — Boeing Space (@BoeingSpace) June 19, 2019

Today @BoeingSpace announced they are moving their Space and Launch Headquarters from Arlington, Virginia to Titusville. This great announcement affirms our state's position as a national leader in innovation and job growth and will bring increased investment to the Space Coast. https://t.co/Jub6TzoCQK — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) June 19, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.