9 things we learned during President Trump's Orlando reelection campaign speech

ORLANDO, Fla. - In case the mass road blockages, huge crowds of people wearing red baseball caps, or giant baby Trump balloon didn't tip you off: President Donald Trump was in Orlando on Tuesday to announce his 2020 reelection campaign.
Thousands descended upon the Amway Center in downtown Orlando to hear Trump speak and hundreds gathered outside in protest.
In case you missed it, here are nine things we learned during the president's reelection campaign speech in the City Beautiful:
1. MAGA is out.
"Keep America Great" is replacing "Make America Great Again."
2. It’s the economy.
President Trump has a robust economy and record unemployment, and he’s running on it.
3. Playing the classics.
2016 themes are still there: The wall, the swamp, and Hillary.
4. Biden on the radar.
President Trump and Don Jr. both made mention of Biden over and over during the event.
5. Friendly state.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and both Florida U.S. Senators were at the rally and will be there to help with Trump's reelection in 2020.
6. Full House.
The president still knows how to pack the house, as the Amway Center filled up Tuesday.
7. Sanders, not that one.
Out-going press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made an appearance as Trump hinted she might run for an office.
8. Healthcare, maybe.
The president spoke in general terms about his plans for healthcare, a major issue from 2018, and one Democrats could use in 2020.
9. In passing.
Major topics here in Central Florida such as the Space Force, Mars, and the return to the Moon got only the briefest of mentions in the president’s 90-minute speech.
