Apopka lottery player scores big in Fantasy Five evening draw

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Lottery players, the time has come to check your tickets!

The Florida Lottery announced that a lucky Quick Pick ticket, which won in the Saturday night drawing, was purchased by a fortunate winner in Orange County.

The winning ticket matched the numbers in the evening Fantasy 5 draw: 20-24-28-33-35.

Lottery officials announced that the winning ticket, valued at $58,268.68, was purchased at the 7-Eleven located at 1117 Semoran Boulevard in Apopka, as shown on the map below.

Community members and gaming enthusiasts, make sure to check your tickets and play responsibly.

