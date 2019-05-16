CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX was expected to launch 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Wednesday night before postponing due to upper level winds.
Related Headlines
Officials with SpaceX said they have created a satellite constellation system called Starlink, with the goal to provide broadband internet service worldwide.
Officials said Wednesday's weather was 80 percent favorable for the Falcon 9 launch of Starlink before the postponement.
The next launch window opens at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The booster supporting this mission previously flew in support of the Telstar 18 VANTAGE and Iridium-8 missions pic.twitter.com/Uz8uWx6ojw— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 15, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}