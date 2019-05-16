  • SpaceX postpones launch of 60 Starlink satellites, new launch window opens Thursday

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX was expected to launch 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Wednesday night before postponing due to upper level winds. 

     

    Officials with SpaceX said they have created a satellite constellation system called Starlink, with the goal to provide broadband internet service worldwide.

     

    Officials said Wednesday's weather was 80 percent favorable for the Falcon 9 launch of Starlink before the postponement.

     

    The next launch window opens at 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

     

