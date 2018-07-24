Ticket prices increase at Kennedy Space Center: How much it will now cost you

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - The visitor complex at Kennedy Space Center has increased its daily ticket price.
To visit the space center at Cape Canaveral, it will now cost $57 for adults and $47 for children.
Admission for military and senior visitors is now $50.
The center said it has completed or added more than 300 projects in the last six years, including the addition of space shuttle Atlantis.
This price hike is the first for the Kennedy Space Center since 2012.
Complete list of new ticket pricing:
- Daily admission:
- $57 Adult
- $47 Child
- $50 Senior
- $50 Military
- $17 Florida School Field Trip
- $21 Field Trip
- Annual passes:
- $82 Adult Multiday
- $67 Adult Multiday
- $96 Adult Atlantis
- $78 Child Atlantis
- $146 Adult Explorer
- $116 Child Explorer
