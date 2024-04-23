Tonight: SpaceX to launch Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

BREVARD COUNTYREGE, Fla. — SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast on Tuesday evening.

The company plans to launch another batch of Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Click here to stream it live on Channel 9 once it begins.

Read: SpaceX, T-Mobile try to connect remote areas with satellites

This is the second Starlink launch since Saturday evening.

Starlink’s mission is to create a global network of satellites to provide high-speed internet access.

Read: NASA asks SpaceX to launch more crewed missions to International Space Station

Channel 9 will have live coverage and updates on the launch on Eyewitness News at 6.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.

Read: FCC denies SpaceX nearly $1B bid to deliver Starlink internet to rural US

©2022 Cox Media Group