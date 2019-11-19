Stay cool: Below average temps, sunny skies forecast across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Chilly mornings and sunny days are forecast to continue across Central Florida the first half of this week as below-average temperatures stick around.
- Tuesday gets off to a chilly start before sunny skies make way for a high of 71. Overnight, temperatures are forecast to dip back down to the 40s and 50s with clear skies.
- Sunny skies are forecast to stick around with no chance of rain until Saturday, when another cool front is forecast to blow through, dropping high temperatures on Sunday back into the 60s.
- Along the coast, we continue to have a high risk of rip currents. Watch the daily one-minute weather forecast below for more details.
Relatively cool today, but lots of sun. We get even colder tonight & then ANOTHER front arrives this weekend. I'm tracking those changes on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/o3yNCYz8z4— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 19, 2019
Fall in Florida!❄️🍂🌴☀️ pic.twitter.com/18oEAm8UTq— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 19, 2019
