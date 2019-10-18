0 Storm system likely to intensify, organize overnight as it moves toward Florida

Expect a few clouds overnight, low temperatures could drop to the upper-50s to the low-60s over parts of Marion County. The Metro area will stay between 65 and 70 degrees.

A couple of light showers could pass over parts of Central Florida Friday morning, but overall conditions will be stable for the first half of the day. Showers and storms will pick up during the late afternoon.

EYE ON THE TROPICS: Gulf disturbance

If named, it will be Nestor.

Central Florida can expect to receive bands of rain, could experience gusty winds and there is the risk of tornadoes.

Saturday will be the most active day of the weekend. Storms will continue overnight and on and off through the afternoon. Some storms could turn severe, developing strong wind gusts, downpours, and there is the risk of tornadoes.

Hurricane Hunters investigated the storm Thursday evening, but they did not find a well-defined center of circulation. The center is still very broad but it will likely become much better organized and defined overnight. We could wake up to Tropical Storm or Subtropical Storm Nestor.

By Saturday the low pressure is expected to pick up speed as it is pulled to the northeast by the subtropical jet-stream and picked up by a trough.

Weather will gradually improve Sunday as the storm moves farther away from Florida, but we could still be dealing with some scattered storms from its tail end.

THREATS



Storm Surge: Dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause flooding well past coastal areas. From Indian Pass Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida storm surge can reach between 3 and 5 feet. From Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach Florida between 2 and 4 feet.

Expect some areas with higher amounts depending on the tide.

Wind: Tropical storm winds, above 39 mph, are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by late Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Rainfall: Between 2 and 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches. We will continue to monitor the evolution of the system and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, WFTV.com and on our free WFTV Weather app.

Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans



