Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward Panhandle

Torrential rainfall and flooding are no longer in the forecast for Central Florida as Subtropical Storm Alberto tracks toward Panama City, according to WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger.
Related Headlines
The National Hurricane Center said Subtropical Storm Alberto has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is forecasted to make landfall near Panama City Monday.
Gov. Rick Scott released a statement asking Panhandle residents to be prepared.
“Updated information from the National Hurricane Center issued tonight suggests that Subtropical Storm Alberto is growing stronger and more dangerous,” Scott said. “Make your final preparations now. If you are ordered to evacuate, do so.”
Download the free WFTV Weather app to track storms in your neighborhood
Memorial Day rain chances around Central #Florida...highest mid afternoon. #WFTV #Orlando pic.twitter.com/vTWC9wjBAh— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 28, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}