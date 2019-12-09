  • Temps heating up to begin work week

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The beginning of the work week will begin warm, with temperatures in the 80s throughout the day.

    Temps are expected to drop to the lower 60s by the evening with a patchy fog.

    A near record warmth is expected for Tuesday.

    A cold front is forecast to cross Central Florida by Wednesday. Temperatures aren't expected to drop a lot, but the front will bring scattered showers that could stick around until the end of the week.

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central

