Temps heating up to begin work week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The beginning of the work week will begin warm, with temperatures in the 80s throughout the day.
Temps are expected to drop to the lower 60s by the evening with a patchy fog.
A near record warmth is expected for Tuesday.
A cold front is forecast to cross Central Florida by Wednesday. Temperatures aren't expected to drop a lot, but the front will bring scattered showers that could stick around until the end of the week.
