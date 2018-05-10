0 Tips: Strengthening your home for hurricane season

In a home, the garage door is the most vulnerable during a hurricane. Mitigation means to make the effort to reduce loss of life and property by lessening the impact of disasters. Preparing ahead of time is the key to mitigation. This is the time to make sure your home is in good shape and, as the homeowners, be ready when the storm arrives.

(Nota en español abajo)

Local building codes vary from state to state. Make sure your home is up-to local hurricane building code specifications. If you have to secure or make adjustments, it’s better to do it before a storm is brewing. It will save you money and the hassle of trying to find a company to make these retrofits in short notice when they are handling their own safety. Retrofits are much more economical than you might imagine.

After the 2017 hurricane season, perhaps you checked or even installed your shutters or were able to see the plywood panels that had been sitting in your garage. Check them again and replace or repair as needed. If you didn’t use them last year, make sure they are in good condition.

Don’t forget to trim those trees. Not all trimming is the responsibility of the power companies. There are trees in your backyard that might need attention before they are downed by powerful winds, heavy rain or even lightning. Talk to your neighbor about this. After all, his tree can also fall on your roof and vice versa.

Hurricane preparedness week: now is the time to check your home and make the necessary repairs or retrofits. NOAA Semana se prepacion para huracanes: ahora es el momento de revisar que ajustes o reparaciones tiene que hacerle a su vivienda. NOAA

______________________

En un hogar, la puerta del garaje es la más vulnerable durante un huracán. La mitigación significa hacer el esfuerzo de reducir la pérdida de vidas y propiedades disminuyendo el impacto de los desastres. Prepararse antes de tiempo es la clave de la mitigación. Este es el momento de asegurarse de que su hogar esté en buena forma y, como propietarios, esté listo cuando llegue la tormenta.

Los códigos de construcción locales varían de estado a estado. Asegúrese de que su casa esté a la altura de las especificaciones del código de construcción de huracanes locales. Si tiene que asegurar o hacer ajustes, es mejor hacerlo antes de que se forme una tormenta. Le ahorrará dinero y la molestia de tratar de encontrar una empresa para realizar estas modificaciones con poca anticipación cuando están manejando su propia seguridad. Las modificaciones son mucho más económicas de lo que puedas imaginar.

Después de la temporada de huracanes de 2017, tal vez usted verificó o incluso instaló sus contraventanas (shutters) o pudo ver los paneles de contrachapado que habían estado guardados en su garaje por años. Revíselos nuevamente y reemplácelos o repárelos según sea necesario. Si no los usó el año pasado, asegúrese de que estén en buenas condiciones.

No te olvides de cortar los árboles. No todos los recortes son responsabilidad de las compañías eléctricas. Hay árboles en su patio trasero que podrían necesitar atención antes de que sean derribados por fuertes vientos, fuertes lluvias o incluso rayos. Hable con tu vecino sobre esto. Después de todo, su árbol también puede caer sobre su techo o viceversa.

