  • TS Nestor racing to Florida; widespread impacts for Panhandle, local severe storms likely

    By: Irene Sans , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Nestor's first rain bands arrive to Central Florida. Expect the rain and storms to pick up through the evening hours as the storm races to the northeast at 22 mph

     

    Related Headlines

    Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to bring wet weather to the Sunshine State as it tracks toward the panhandle. Here's what it means for our weekend weather in Central Florida:

    • Stormy Friday night: Drive safely, rain picks up and storms will arrive in the evening. 
    • Saturday: Potential for severe storms in the morning, clearing up later in the day. This is when we're set to feel the effects of the tropical system. The biggest threats will be strong winds, 50-60 mph, and there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.
    • More sun on Sunday: Forecast dries out on Sunday with only a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 86.

     

     

     

     

    SEE LATEST TRACK

    SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS

     

    EYE ON THE TROPICS

    Here's what we're watching as Nestor approaches Florida: 

    • Storm surge: Dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause flooding well past coastal areas. From Indian Pass Florida to Chassahowitzka, storm surge could reach between 3 and 5 feet. From Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach, that could be between 2 and 4 feet. Expect some areas with higher amounts depending on the tide. 
    • Wind: Tropical storm winds, above 39 mph, are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by late Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
    • Rainfall: Between 2 and 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches.

    We will continue to monitor the evolution of the system and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, WFTV.com and on our free WFTV Weather app. 

     

    Channel 9 meteorologists Tom Terry & George Waldenberger is live on Channel 9 tracking the tropics on Eyewitness News This Morning.

     

    LATEST TRACK 

    SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS

    For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:

    Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

                                       Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories