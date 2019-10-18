TS Nestor racing to Florida; widespread impacts for Panhandle, local severe storms likely

Nestor's first rain bands arrive to Central Florida. Expect the rain and storms to pick up through the evening hours as the storm races to the northeast at 22 mph.
Related Headlines
Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to bring wet weather to the Sunshine State as it tracks toward the panhandle. Here's what it means for our weekend weather in Central Florida:
- Stormy Friday night: Drive safely, rain picks up and storms will arrive in the evening.
- Saturday: Potential for severe storms in the morning, clearing up later in the day. This is when we're set to feel the effects of the tropical system. The biggest threats will be strong winds, 50-60 mph, and there is a chance for isolated tornadoes.
- More sun on Sunday: Forecast dries out on Sunday with only a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 86.
The center of #Nestor stays far north, but in addition to local thunderstorms, windy weather will cause problems at our East Central #Florida beaches. Very rough Intracoastal waters and rough boating off the coast this weekend. #WFTV #FLwx pic.twitter.com/yzpFbk5l6j— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) October 18, 2019
As #Nestor approaches the Florida Big Bend early Saturday, we'll have fast moving heavy to severe storms with possible tornadoes. Make sure you have your @WFTVWeather app ready to go! pic.twitter.com/NS3J8b1tfY— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) October 18, 2019
SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS
EYE ON THE TROPICS
Here's what we're watching as Nestor approaches Florida:
- Storm surge: Dangerous storm surge and the tide could cause flooding well past coastal areas. From Indian Pass Florida to Chassahowitzka, storm surge could reach between 3 and 5 feet. From Chassahowitzka to Clearwater Beach, that could be between 2 and 4 feet. Expect some areas with higher amounts depending on the tide.
- Wind: Tropical storm winds, above 39 mph, are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by late Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
- Rainfall: Between 2 and 4 inches this weekend from the central Gulf Coast and northern and central Florida to the eastern Carolinas, with isolated maximum amounts of 5 inches.
We will continue to monitor the evolution of the system and bring you the latest on Eyewitness News, WFTV.com and on our free WFTV Weather app.
Channel 9 meteorologists Tom Terry & George Waldenberger is live on Channel 9 tracking the tropics on Eyewitness News This Morning.
SEE CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS
For more details about the week ahead, watch your 5-Day Forecast below:
Pronóstico en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}