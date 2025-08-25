Orange County man defending his home from break-in accidentally shot by Deputy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in his 40s was accidentally shot by a deputy while defending his home from a break-in on August 23, 2025, in the 2600 block of Sheringham Road.

The incident started when the victim shot at four suspects who were trying to break into his home. The suspects ran away on foot before police arrived.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was attempting to unlock the door when a deputy accidentally fired his gun, hitting the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and was released later that day.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is examining the incident, and the deputy involved has been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave.

