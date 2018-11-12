Up and down weather week: What you need to know

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Ready for some weather whiplash?
This week will bring near-record high temperatures, shows and storms, followed by our coldest air of the season.
"A big front is approaching this week!" said Channel 9 certified meteorologist Brian Shields. "Ahead of it, we'll be warm and stormy."
Look below for a day-by-day breakdown of what's to come:
Monday & Tuesday
The week starts on a warm note with near-record high temperatures. Monday could bring a chance of a shower, while Tuesday has an even better chance for a scattered shower across Central Florida.
Near record warmth Monday in #Orlando #FLwx pic.twitter.com/QHNzY1ha1X— Eboni Deon WFTV (@ebonideonwftv) November 11, 2018
Monday brings temperatures closer to records than to normal across Central #Florida. #WFTV #FLwx #Orlando pic.twitter.com/WkR4JCsoGT— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) November 12, 2018
Wednesday & Thursday
Once Tuesday's rain comes, expect it to stick around for a few days. Wednesday and Thursday will bring more scattered showers that are more typical of the wet season, not November. Highs will still be in the low- to mid-80s.
Friday
The end of the week means a return of the sunshine, but also the coolest air of the season just in time for the weekend.
"Friday, we'll have highs in the 60s and 70s and by Saturday morning, we'll be down in the 40s and 50s," Shields said.
Our next front arrives Friday with much cooler weather! Before that - storms return. I'm timing them out, on Channel 9 now. pic.twitter.com/OaFp7d8L0G— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 12, 2018
Big changes are coming!! See you on 9! And good morning!! pic.twitter.com/cCZvCXdepL— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 12, 2018
The cool, dry weather will stick around for the rest of the weekend, Shields said.
The tropics
A disturbance in the tropics has a 90 percent chance of becoming Patty, the 16th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
"However, our front on Thursday should keep what ever tries to develop away from the East Coast," Shields said.
Eye on the Tropics: Read more about the storm that could become Patty
Atlantic distbrance may develop some - should stay away. pic.twitter.com/AUV1eT4PWI— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) November 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
