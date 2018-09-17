0 Very hot start to week: Unusually high heat index in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - While the Florida heat is nothing new, it’s still a good idea to heed the advice of experts to avoid heatstroke.

“Please use caution with the heat. Certain playground equipment in direct sunlight can cause burns. Take extra breaks if you must be outdoors, and, of course, hydrate,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

It’s a very hot start to the week Monday with a high of 94 degrees in Central Florida and a 40 percent chance of scattered afternoon storms, Shields said.

The biggest worry is the unusually high heat index.

“We expect it to be hot, but this heat is higher than usual. Our average high is about 90 degrees and many of us will climb to the middle 90s today. That makes a huge difference when you factor in the humidity. The heat index (how hot it feels) will climb to about 107 degrees in some areas this afternoon,” Shields said.

Heat and Sun Safety Tips:

The sun’s ultraviolet rays can damage skin in just 15 minutes.

Avoid alcohol and caffeine drinks.

Drink plenty of water frequently. Do not wait until you are thirsty.

Watch for signs of heatstroke such as hot and red skin, changes in consciousness, rapid and weak pulse and rapid, shallow breathing. If you suspect someone is suffering from heatstroke, call 911.

Always “look before you lock.” Do not to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles. Temperatures inside a car can rise 30 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 minutes.

Wear sunscreen with a sun protection factor, or SPF, of at least 15, even on cooler and cloudy days. Reapply every two hours.

Limit activities and sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Wear sunglasses that absorb 100 percent of UV light.

