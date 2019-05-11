Will metro Orlando see storms this evening?

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area could experience storms Saturday evening, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.
"After a hot day (during which) many areas hit 90 degrees, the east and west coast sea breezes are moving inland, approaching Orlando from both directions," he said.
Waldenberger said isolated storms will develop along the sea breeze boundaries Saturday afternoon.
"A higher chance of storms will come around sunset, when both sea breezes collide right near the I-4 corridor," he said.
Storm chances will be highest during the late afternoon through about 10 p.m., Waldenberger said.
Heads up...into the evening we'll be watching a few scattered storms over Central #Florida. We'll time out which areas see rain on #WFTV at 6pm. @LenKieseTV #FLwx #Orlando pic.twitter.com/pSg7981dsa— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 11, 2019
Watch the five-day forecast below:
On Mother's Day, temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s for many parts of Central Florida and scattered storms are possible Sunday afternoon, he said.
Watch Waldenberger's updated forecast live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6.
A few storms popping up, poised to hit some Marion, Sumter County neighborhoods over the next couple hours...then into Lake County. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/HQl6Iua3J2— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 11, 2019
Dry now but waiting for a few scattered storms to develop this evening. Keep an eye on the radar: https://t.co/QHkNbjluaw pic.twitter.com/kXJ5xRYkny— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 11, 2019
92° in #Orlando today...and pretty hot again tomorrow!— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 11, 2019
Stay cool. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/OUvY9xK1Vi
