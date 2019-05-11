  • Will metro Orlando see storms this evening?

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area could experience storms Saturday evening, certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

    "After a hot day (during which) many areas hit 90 degrees, the east and west coast sea breezes are moving inland, approaching Orlando from both directions," he said.

    Waldenberger said isolated storms will develop along the sea breeze boundaries Saturday afternoon.

    "A higher chance of storms will come around sunset, when both sea breezes collide right near the I-4 corridor," he said.

    Storm chances will be highest during the late afternoon through about 10 p.m., Waldenberger said.

    Watch the five-day forecast below:

    On Mother's Day, temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s for many parts of Central Florida and scattered storms are possible Sunday afternoon, he said.

    Watch Waldenberger's updated forecast live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 6.

    Read: Hour-by-hour forecast in your city

     

