Central Florida’s Toys for Tots need is critical — Here’s how you can help

ORLANDO, Fla. — The warehouse in Orlando is filled with empty boxes.

While donations are coming in, organizers say they’re only at about 25% of their goal and Christmas is just over four weeks away.

Toys for Tots, run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, is serving nearly 8,000 families and 153 nonprofits across Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties this year. That’s a 15% jump from last year and they need 115,000 new, unwrapped toys** to make sure every child gets something.

The biggest needs?

👉 Toys for babies and toddlers (ages 0–2)

👉 Gifts for older kids (ages 11 and up)

You don’t need to go to the warehouse to help.

If you can’t drop off a toy, you can buy one online right from your phone.

Simply visit WFTV 9 Family Connection, select your county, and choose a toy bundle. It takes less than a minute.

You can also drop off new, unwrapped toys at hundreds of collection bins across Central Florida. Deadline to donate in Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties: December 12. Other counties will accept donations through mid-December.

Toys for Tots also needs red or blue tape (to sort toys by gender) and garbage bags (to pack them up).

Every toy, every dollar, every minute counts.

Help make Christmas brighter for a child in need. Visit 9 Family Connection today.

