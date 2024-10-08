Heart of Florida United Way: 211

ORLANDO, Fla. — What is 211?

United Way’s 211 Information & Referral Line is free and confidential, connecting people to the essential health and human services they need 24/7/365 by simply dialing 211. Heart of Florida United Way has run the local 211 since 2006. Last year, 211 answered 249,915 contacts, assisting approximately 724,754 individuals and their families.

How does 211 work?

211 can be reached via phone, text (text your zip code to 898211) or chat (www.HFUW.org/chat). A 211 Call Specialist will connect you with existing resources at local organizations that provide critical services. Such services can include:

Local Food Banks and Nutrition Programs

Emergency Housing/Shelter Assistance

Utility Assistance

Disaster Relief

Employment and Education Opportunities

Veteran Services

Parent Resources

Health Care Information

Crisis and Suicide prevention support

How does 211 help during a storm?

Shelter information and housing assistance

Where to find sandbags and tarps

Food, clothing and hygiene locations

Special needs registry and medical supplies

Emotional and crisis support

About the Heart of Florida United Way’s 211 Crisis Line

Heart of Florida United Way’s primary coverage area includes Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. However, HFUW is contracted to support 211 coverage for 10 additional Florida counties as well. In total, the 13 Florida counties include: ▪ Citrus

▪ Collier

▪ DeSoto

▪ Hardee

▪ Highlands

▪ Lake ▪ Manatee

▪ Orange

▪ Osceola

▪ Polk

▪ Sarasota

▪ Seminole

▪ Sumter









Accredited by Inform USA (formerly the Alliance of Information and Referral Systems), achieving the highest credential for I&R quality, professionalism, and service.

Accredited by the American Association of Suicidology (AAS).

Daily maintains over 3,200 programs and resources for the most comprehensive health and human services referral database available in Central Florida.

Serves as a critical partner in the Florida and national network of 211′s that together cover 99% of the U.S.

What is a 211 Specialist?

All 211 Specialists receive extensive training and follow the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) model, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) best practice for suicide intervention. 211 also offers 24/7 access to professional translators through a telephonic interpreter service to ensure accessibility for all languages.

What is the difference between 988, 211 and 911?

988 is primarily for suicide and mental health crisis care (operated in Central Florida by Heart of Florida United Way)

211 is for information and referrals for health and human services (operated in Central Florida by Heart of Florida United Way)

911 is for dispatching emergency medical, fire, or police

