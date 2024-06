KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Join 27 Community Connection and our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, and Farah and Farah, for the March for Meals 5K Walk and Run on Saturday, March 16th at Kissimmee Lakefront Park. Your participation helps raise awareness of senior hunger and supports the Osceola Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program.

Register today: https://osceolagenerations.org/march-for-meals/

March for Meals

