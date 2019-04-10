4.10.19 Walmart robots; Don't forget about IRS Free File; Cheap flights and consumer deals

Walmart has some fascinating robots that scrub floors and stock shelves; Don’t forget to file your taxes! And the IRS has free filing options you should check out; Clark gives a round-up of cheap flights and some of the best consumer deals around today.
