Last minute shoppers hurry before stores close

ORLANDO, Fla. — The countdown is on as people look for gifts. According to the National Retail Federation, holiday sales are expected to exceed $1 trillion. We visited the Orlando International Premium Outlets to speak with shoppers. Customer Ricardo Albarran says, “You really want to get them something that gets them excited.”

We caught up with a Daddy-Daughter team shopping for Mom, and they showed us a beautiful Coach backpack. Jeff Patterson says, “It’s been a little crazy, but we’re glad we got here early.” A man named Brian from West Palm Beach says, “I got here early, tried to beat the crowd. Spent way too much money.”

According to the National Retail Federation, each consumer spends around $890 on gifts, food, and decorations, making it merry for merchants.

Zvi Rosenthal of Perfume Outlets tells us, “People are buying, people are asking, people are crazy about Christmas.”

Some stores have deals at 50 to 60 percent off. Ricardo says, “Today is the best day for deals overall.”

Experts advise determining your shopping budget beforehand. Also, check the return policy.

Also, look where rewards can be earned, whether it’s through a credit card company or a store, even Premium Outlets has a program.

Marketing Director Lorena Garcia tells us, “For every dollar you spend, you get a point.”

For many, just getting to the mall is challenging. Lorena says, “We have flaggers out, we have extra security out making sure traffic keeps flowing.”

While it may get hectic, it’s all part of the holiday season. We asked Jeff Patterson, “Why did you guys wait so late?” He replied, “Well, I’m a guy and so it’s Christmas Eve, that’s when I shop.”

Ricardo says, “The excitement building up for giving out the gifts is the nicest part.”

And let’s face it, getting a gift is fun too. Merchants say the day after Christmas is even busier for them, especially with the influx of returns.

