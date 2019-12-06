  • New Report: The 10 Worst Toys to Buy This Holiday Season

    By: Craig Johnson

    Updated:
    Worst and unsafe toys you shouldn't buy for Christmas this year

    Safety advocates are warning consumers this holiday season not to buy items they’ve put on a “worst toys” list. In fact, they’re saying that these toys are anything but child’s play.

    The reason is that toys have changed quite a bit since the days of Matchbox cars and Barbie dolls. Not only do many toys use projectiles, but technology enables some of them to double as tracking devices and instruments of surveillance.

    This Worst Toys List Is Far From Child’s Play

    That’s why the group World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) is warning people once again with the release of its nominees for the 10 Worst Toys of 2019.

    Among the toys that make the list are the Nerf Ultra One and the Pogo Trick Board, both of which the group deem as potentially hazardous to children. Check out the full list below:

    Rank Toy Manufacturer / Distributor Hazard Retailers
    1. Nerf Ultra One
    worst toys of 2019     		Hasbro Potential for eye injuries Target.com, Walmart.com, Hasbro.com
    2. Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog
    worst toys of 2019 - Spike the Hedgehog     		Learning Resources, Inc. Potential for ingestion and choking injuries Magic Beans, Kohls.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com,
    Target.com, Walmart.com
    3. Bunchems Bunch 'N Build
    worst toys of 2019 - Bunchems     		Spin Master LTD Potential for hair entanglement and choking Amazon.com, Michael’s, Michaels.com, Walmart.com,
    Nordstromrack.com, Lightinthebox.com
    4. Yeti
    worst toy list 2019 - YETI     		Douglas Company, Inc. Potential for ingestion / aspiration injuries Wellesley Toy Shop, Target.com, eBay.com,
    Walmart.com, Douglascuddletoy.com, Amazon.com
    5. Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime
    worst toys of 2019 - Slime     		LaRose Industries, LLC, d/b/a Cra-Z-Art Potential for chemical ingestion and irritation injuries Target, Target.com, Walmart.com
    6. Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun
    worst toys to buy for 2019 - Anstoy electronic gun     		Anstoy Realistic toy weaponry Amazon.com, PETXT
    7. Diecast School Bus
    worst toys of 2019 - Diecast School Bus     		Schylling Potential for choking injuries Magic Beans
    8. Pogo Trick Board
    2019's worst toys - Pogo Trick Board     		Flybar, Inc. Potential for head and impact injuries Learning Express, Target.com, Walmart.com,
    Amazon.com, Flybar.com, Kohls.com
    9. Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw
    2019's worst toys     		Hasbro Potential for eye and facial injuries Target, Target.com, Amazon.com, Hasbrotoyshop.com,
    Bestbuy.com, Walmart.com, Galactictoys.com,
    Toywiz.com
    10. Viga Pull Along Caterpillar
    2019's worst toys list     		VIGA; Belvedere Potential for strangulation and entanglement injuries Amazon.com, Toptoyusa.com

    In addition to the toys on this list, parents, guardians and caregivers also want to be on the lookout for classic toys with small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances and rigid materials.

    According to WATCH, the toy industry still has a problem producing items with inaccurate warnings and labels.

    Money expert Clark Howard says that U.S. PIRG, the Public Interest Research Group, has come out with a list that shows which particular risks are most problematic.

    “They show categories like choking hazards, problems with hearing and other health risks to kids,” he says.

    Check out the PIRG list here and remember to stay safe this holiday season!

