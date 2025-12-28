BYU, Team Sprinkles both winners in Pop-Tarts Bowl thriller

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 12 BYU beat No. 22 Georgia Tech 25-21 to capture the third running of the Pop-Tarts Bowl Saturday night at Camping World Stadium.

The Cougars (12-2) erased a 21-10 halftime deficit to win twelve games in a season for the first time since 2001.

As part of a fan vote, Team Sprinkles was sacrificed in the massive toaster over Team Swirls joining Strawberry and Cinnamon Roll in Pop-Tarts heaven.

The final bowl game of the season in Orlando is the 80th Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Kickoff between Texas and Michigan is set for December 31 at 3:00 on WFTV.

