If you've always had a knack for whipping delicious stuff up, consider exploring wine brewing, an accessible and rewarding hobby that allows you to make your own wine. You can control your wine's flavor and create something personal you can share with loved ones.

Rising costs are another good reason to pick up home winemaking. As reported by ABC7 News, the price of bottled wine has increased by almost 20% over the last 25 years and by 8% over the past decade.

By learning how to brew wine, you can keep enjoying a glass or two for less while also enjoying the satisfaction of having made something unique and flavorful.

What Is Wine Brewing Called?

The official term for winemaking or wine brewing is vinification. It encompasses the entire process of winemaking, from crushing the fruit to the wine fermentation process, clarification, and aging.

A "vintner" is a person engaged in winemaking. Traditionally, vintners were wine merchants who sold wines. In North America, though, it can refer to those who make or produce wines.

Can You Make Wine at Home?

Yes, you can make wine at home, and, as long as you produce it for personal or family use, you don't have to worry about your DIY wine-brewing hobby being illegal, either.

As published by eCFR.gov (Electronic Code of Federal Regulations), federal law (27 CFR 24.75) allows any adult (at least 18 years old) to produce wine exempt from tax with the following restrictions:

The product will only be for personal or family use (not for sale)

A limit of 200 gallons for a household with at least two adults (per calendar year), or

A limit of 100 gallons for a single-adult household (also per calendar year)

The same federal law also lets you "remove" the wine from the premises where you produce it for other personal or family-related purposes, such as organized affairs or competitions. The key is to ensure you'll never sell it or offer it for sale.

How Do You Brew Wine?

Traditional vinification involves foot treading, also called "pigeage" in French, which translates to "punching down." As explained by the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), it's an ancient technique that dates back thousands of years.

Some winemakers still use this process, which is safe and hygienic with proper practices. However, you don't have to, as there are now tools and equipment for fruit pressing and winemaking.

Here are the basic steps and wine-brewing tips to get you started on your vinification journey.

Prepare Your Ingredients

Since this will be your first time making wine at home, consider doing a one-gallon trial first, as it'll give you an idea of the taste and how the process works. Start with:

1 gallon or 16 cups of clean fruit or 100% fruit juice (preferably grape)

3 to 4 pounds of granulated white sugar (you can adjust this for succeeding wines, based on your desired alcohol level)

1 packet of wine yeast

Spring water (optional if using crushed fruit)

Gather Your Equipment

If you're making a gallon of wine, get a 1-gallon food-grade primary fermenter bucket. You'll also need an airlock or a balloon with a small hole to let gas escape without allowing air in. If you're using the latter, secure it with a rubber band.

A siphon or tubing will let you transfer the wine. You should also get food-grade bottles for the finished product and wine corks or screw caps to seal them.

Sanitize Everything

Make sure you've cleaned and sanitized everything, including the ingredients and equipment. Otherwise, bacterial contamination may occur, and your wine may turn into vinegar.

Prepare Your Mixture

The mixture of fruit juice and skin in wine brewing terms is the "must." Achieving this requires combining all the ingredients (except the yeast) in the primary fermenter.

Stir or shake the mixture thoroughly until you've fully dissolved the sugar.

The must should also be at room temperature (around 70°F to 75°F) before you sprinkle the yeast on top. Depending on the yeast you're using, you may have to activate it with warm water first.

Let the Wine Ferment

Place the airlock or balloon onto your primary fermenter, and store it in a cool, dark place (ideally between 68°F and 77°F). Let it undergo primary fermentation, which typically ranges from 5 to 14 days.

Once the mixture is bubbling less or the balloon has deflated, carefully siphon the liquid into a fresh, clean container. Leave the "lees" (sediment) behind.

Secure the new container with an airlock or another balloon. Allow it to undergo secondary fermentation and clarification, which can take a few weeks to several months.

During this stage, the wine should begin to clear.

Bottle and Age Your Wine

Once the wine is clear and fermentation has stopped, siphon it into your clean bottles and seal them with corks or caps. Store and age them in a cool, dark place for at least two months (longer, if you can wait) before trying.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Does Aging Do to Wine?

When you age your wines, you allow them to develop richer, fuller-bodied flavors, aromas, and textures. The process involves chemical changes and slow oxidation, which can transform young, fruity wines into more complex, nuttier-tasting ones.

Aging also changes the color. A fresh must made of black grapes, for instance, usually has a vibrant ruby hue, which, after aging, will shift into more of a brownish-red tone (for red wines).

Pale yellow musts, on the other hand, will look more like amber after aging (for white wines).

How Long Should You Age Homemade Wine?

It depends on the type of wine. White wines are often best enjoyed young, meaning you can age them within just a few months to 2 years.

Red wines, however, need more time to develop their flavors and aromas. They often taste better when you allow them to age for at least six months, with some types (e.g., full-bodied reds like Cabernet) even benefiting from 5 years or so of aging.

Unleash Your Inner Vintner Today

With ready-bottled wines becoming more and more expensive, it's time you gave wine brewing at home a try. By doing so, you can create something unique and personal, which you can then share (not sell!) with family and friends.

Have a look at our other recent posts and articles for more inspirational guides like this.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.