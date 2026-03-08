Drastic shifts in weather patterns, driven by climate change, are driving consumers toward private flood insurance. From increasing frequency to worsening intensities and unpredictability, these are just some of the changes underscoring weather influence on insurance.

Indeed, even homeowners whose properties aren't in "traditional" high-risk flood zones should recognize the link between the need for flood insurance and climate change.

An article by NewsNation, for instance, noted that as of 2025, four million homes within the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHA) have at least a 1% chance of flooding each year. However, the article also cited data from First Street, which found that another two million homes outside FEMA zones also face major flood risks.

As a homeowner yourself, understanding the climate impact on insurance can help you make more educated flood coverage decisions.

What Is Private Flood Insurance?

Private flood insurance is a policy not issued by the government's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). It comes from private insurers, typically offering a more customizable, flexible alternative and benefits like:

Higher coverage limits

Shorter waiting periods

Lower premiums

Some insurers even offer exclusive and extra private flood insurance benefits, such as basement coverage and additional living expenses. You can purchase it as a stand-alone policy or as a supplement/alternative to mandatory NFIP coverage.

What Is the Difference Between Private and Federal Flood Insurance?

Federal flood insurance refers to NFIP, a standardized, government-backed insurance program managed by FEMA. Private flood insurance, on the other hand, is flood coverage sold by commercial insurers.

A Closer Look at Federal Flood Insurance

Flood insurance is mandatory for federally backed mortgages issued on buildings located within the high-risk SFHAs. SFHAs are areas with 1% or more annual chance of flooding, and you'll often find them designated as Zone A or V on FEMA maps.

NFIP policies have building coverage limits capped at $250,000 and content coverage limits capped at $100,000. They typically have a waiting period of 30 days, meaning the coverage only takes effect 30 days after applying for and paying the premium.

Federal flood insurance is generally available to anyone who needs or wants flood coverage, regardless of their risk.

Private Flood Insurance 101

There are no cases in which private flood insurance is mandatory, but property owners whose homes or commercial buildings fall within an SFHA can use it as an alternative to NFIP. However, their chosen private flood insurance policy must meet federal standards.

As explained by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), as of July 1, 2019, lending institutions must accept private flood insurance that satisfies the criteria specified in the Biggert-Waters Act.

Private policies usually offer higher coverage limits for both building and contents. Some carriers even have unlimited coverage.

Another significant difference is that private flood insurance has shorter waiting times than NFIP's, with timelines ranging from 0 to 15 days.

Private policies can also cost less, particularly for homes in low or medium-risk zones. You can quickly determine this, as many private insurers offer free quotes. You can, for instance, fill out this form to get instant, zero-cost flood insurance quotes for homes in Texas.

How Are Weather Patterns Driving Consumers to Choose Private Flood Insurance?

With many weather events now characterized by heavier, more rapid rainfall and sudden shifts from droughts to floods (also called "weather whiplash"), homeowners now find federal coverage inadequate. Such inadequacies and gaps are making them gear more toward private coverage.

Drastic Changes in Weather Patterns

Dramatic shifts in weather patterns have been happening since the Industrial Revolution. It marked the beginning of an increase in human-caused GHGs (e.g., due to the burning of fossil fuels).

Within that period till today, weather events have become more extreme. Their occurrence has become more frequent, and their severity has grown more intense.

The National Public Radio (NPR), for instance, warns that floods around the U.S. are becoming more dangerous and rainstorms are becoming heavier. An example is Texas. NPR says that the state's heaviest rainstorms now drop around 20% more water compared to the late 1950s.

Inadequacies in Federal Coverage

Unfortunately, despite the disastrous changes in weather patterns, a significant gap in the federal flood insurance program exists.

One reason is that the NFIP is in debt. As pointed out by the non-profit organization Taxpayers for Common Sense, NFIP now owes the U.S. Treasury about $20 billion.

Another reason is that the coverage limits provided by federal flood insurance policies are too low and fail to cover the true risk and value of today's properties. There's also the NFIP's use of outdated maps, resulting in homes struggling with underinsurance or even a lack of insurance.

Considering that private flood insurance has higher coverage limits and shorter waiting periods, it won't be surprising to see more Americans making the switch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Private Flood Insurance Worth It?

Yes. Private flood insurance is worth it because floods are becoming more common, with 99% of counties in the U.S. having experienced at least one flood event, as reported by CNBC.

What makes it even more worth it is that homeowners' insurance policies typically don't cover damage from flooding or rising water levels caused by natural events.

Even if your property is in a low or moderate-risk zone, you should consider getting private flood insurance because, as long as there's climate change, it will continue making extreme weather events worse.

What Happens if You Don't Have Flood Insurance and Your House Gets Flooded?

If you don't have flood insurance and your home gets flooded and suffers significant damage, you'll likely be responsible for shouldering all repair or replacement costs. As mentioned above, standard homeowners' insurance policies don't cover flood damage.

Flood damage is extremely costly. As the Delaware State government website points out, just one inch of floodwater in your home can already cost you up to $25,000 in property damage.

Reduce Your Risk by Getting Private Flood Insurance

Private flood insurance, with its higher limits and shorter waiting periods, can bridge the significant gap in federal flood coverage. Don't forget that it offers other perks, such as basement coverage and ALEs, which you'll find helpful in the event that your home gets hit by a flood.

