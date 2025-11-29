Central Florida lottery player wins over $50K in weekend draw

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Lottery players—Hope you’re feeling lucky today! A fortunate Lottery player in Orlando has won the $53,900.63 prize from the Fantasy Five Midday Draw held on Friday night, November 28.

The winning numbers are 4, 13, 19, 30, and 36, and the ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven in Orlando. You can find the winning location on the map below.

The Fantasy Five Midday Draw is a popular Florida lottery where players win by matching five numbers. Players — please remember to play responsibly.

