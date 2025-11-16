Two Lottery players win big in Central Florida Fantasy 5 draws

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Lottery revealed the winning numbers for the Fantasy 5 draws for the weekend, with two lucky players from Central Florida.

On Friday, November 14, Fantasy 5 numbers were 2-6-9-12-23, winning $39,316.06 split by three winners.

The winning ticket was sold at Walmart in Winter Springs, as shown on the map below.

On Saturday, November 15, the winning numbers were 4-15-19-25-28, and one individual won a prize of $119,911.72.

Their ticket was purchased at Circle K in Wildwood, as shown on the map below.

