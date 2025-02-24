Within 48 hours, four new scratch-off games will be out for players

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery is prepared to launch its February Scratch-Off games, which will feature over 16 million winning tickets and range in price from $2 to $50.

Game player enthusiasts get ready to add another ticket to the line-up.

These exciting new games will be in stock and available for purchase at all Lottery retailers in two days, offering players an immense opportunity to win big.

For $50, the $25,000,000 GOLD RUSH MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off offers over $1.2 billion in cash prizes. The ticket includes 62 top prizes from $1 million to $25 million! Play for a chance to take home life-changing prizes.

For $5, the $25, $50, or $100 Scratch-Off game offers over $62 million in prizes. This game is packed with fast, fun and exciting cash prizes!

For $5, the 5 TIMES LUCKY Scratch-Off game offers over $55.5 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million!

For $2, the QUICK $100s Scratch-Off game offers prizes starting at $4! It is packed with over $18.8 million in cash prizes and over 2.7 million winning tickets. This match-style game provides excitement at every turn. Players can win up to 10 times on a single ticket!

