LEGOLAND Florida Resort debuts FIFA World Cup 2026 experience

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — LEGOLAND Florida Resort will debut a limited-time event tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026 this summer.

The “FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience” is scheduled to run from June 11 through July 19, bringing soccer-themed activities and interactive attractions to the park.

Officials say guests will be able to take part in skill-based games, LEGO building activities and photo opportunities inspired by the global tournament. The event will also feature LEGO versions of soccer players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.

“Bringing the FIFA World Cup 2026 Experience area to LEGOLAND Florida Resort gives families the chance to be part of the tournament in true LEGO style,” said Brian Bacica, vice president of LEGOLAND Florida Resort.

The event is included with regular park admission and is part of a broader lineup of seasonal offerings planned throughout the year.

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