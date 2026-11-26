NEW YORK — After bad weather postponed the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in history, a high school marching band that traveled from Texas to Manhattan for the annual festivities wondered what they were going to do.

Staying in New York is notoriously expensive, even when a holiday isn't driving up Midtown hotel costs. And then there's the cost of feeding the 500 or so hungry kids who made the trip north.

But in just a few hours after organizers moved the parade from Thursday to Saturday, the band from Pearland, Texas, managed to raise $350,000 to extend their stay for a few days, helped along by quick donations from businesses and almost 2,000 others.

“I am still shocked at it, to be honest with you, I'm still shocked,” said Ryan Demkovich, the band's director, who added that the news of the postponement broke while he and the band were watching the second act of a matinee showing of “Wicked” on Broadway. “We're just very thankful for everybody that has just come together to really go above and beyond to make this a positive experience for everybody.”

The band is just one of the parade's expansive list of performers that are now changing plans, checking flight schedules and looking to extend hotel stays so they can stick around for the weekend.

The parade was rescheduled as many wondered how its iconic balloons would handle powerful winds and rains bearing down on the city. It was the first time the parade has been postponed, Macy's said, though it was canceled for three years during World War II.

The retail giant said it was working with performers and trying to piece together the complex logistics of rescheduling the parade, which included deflating balloons and shelving them until Saturday.

Performers for Broadway shows such as “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Wicked” and “Hamilton” will still make the new date, according to their representatives, as will the University of Connecticut’s marching band, which is set to perform in the parade for the first time. However, the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band will instead be heading home to perform at a football game.

Meanwhile, the Nā Koa Aliʻi Hawaiʻi All-State Marching Band is hoping to scrape together around $700,000 so they can also remain in the city through Saturday and make it back home through an always hectic and costly season for traveling.

“We are building that chest as we speak and it is trending and progressing, and we're hopeful at this point, but you know, we're just waiting,” said Rickey H Badua, the band's director, who said they're trying to accommodate a few hundred band members and staffers. “We're waiting to see if people wake up with their families at home, if they see the message of need.”

The city, following a severe balloon accident in 1997 that left a woman in a coma, has measures in place that dictate whether to lower balloons or nix them entirely if the wind is too strong. The parade balloons have been grounded only once due to weather, in 1971.

The parade has long drawn tons of tourists to the city, and this year was no different, with Jess Rydell, 37, being just one who made her way to the Big Apple only to have her dreams of attending the event for the first time dashed in what she described as “a big letdown.”

“Well, it is quite windy this morning so I think the balloons would have been grounded anyways, so it's probably best for the safety of everyone, just disappointing when you’re here for it,” said Rydell, who instead tossed on a raincoat and strolled around Central Park.

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