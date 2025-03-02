Full Sail alum vies for Oscar glory

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Full Sail University alumnus Gary Rizzo is nominated for an Academy Award in the “Sound” category for his work as a re-recording mixer on the animated film, “The Wild Robot.”

The 1993 recording arts graduate’s nomination marks a high point in a career already distinguished by numerous accolades, including two previous Academy Awards for Best Achievement in Sound Mixing for his work on “Inception” (2010) and “Dunkirk” (2018).

He has also been nominated for his work on “Interstellar,” “The Dark Knight” and “The Incredibles.”

Gary Rizzo finds out on March 2 if he has won his third Academy Award. (Gary Rizzo/Gary Rizzo)

