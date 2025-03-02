Magic guard Jalen Suggs is out indefinitely due to knee injury

ORLANDO, Fla. — President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman has announced that Jalen Suggs has missed the team’s last 14 games due to a left thigh contusion but is now set to miss even more time after being diagnosed with a trochlea injury in his left knee.
Suggs has played and started in 35 games this season with Orlando, averaging 16.2 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
While performing his on-court activities to prepare to return from his thigh bruise, Suggs experienced discomfort in his left knee, which led the team to examine him. Upon medical review, he was diagnosed with a trochlea injury.
He has had three injuries this season and it is unknown how long he will be out. However, he is expected to make a full recovery.
