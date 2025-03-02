Magic guard Jalen Suggs is out indefinitely due to knee injury

ORLANDO, Fla. — President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman has announced that Jalen Suggs has missed the team’s last 14 games due to a left thigh contusion but is now set to miss even more time after being diagnosed with a trochlea injury in his left knee.

Suggs has played and started in 35 games this season with Orlando, averaging 16.2 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 3; Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of the NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on January 3, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

While performing his on-court activities to prepare to return from his thigh bruise, Suggs experienced discomfort in his left knee, which led the team to examine him. Upon medical review, he was diagnosed with a trochlea injury.

He has had three injuries this season and it is unknown how long he will be out. However, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Baylor v Gonzaga INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: Jalen Suggs #1 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs warms up before the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

