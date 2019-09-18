  • Guide to grocery stores in Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    Central Florida has a great selection of grocery stores offering a variety of products.

     

    We've listed some of them below:

     

    PUBLIX: Floridians love the BOGO deals and the famous Publix subs, nicknamed “Pub Subs,” available in the deli.    

     

    WINN-DIXIE: This grocery store has been serving the Southeast since 1925. It has great digital coupons and a rewards program.

     

    TRADER JOE'S: If you are looking for something different from the norm, this is a great place to shop. 

     

    WHOLE FOODS MARKET: This store is a one-stop shop for natural and organic foods.

     

    WALMART: If you don’t feel like joining the masses inside the store, Walmart offers great shopping options, such as grocery delivery, or you can place orders online and pick them up in-store.  

     

    SEDANO'S: Looking for some Latin flavor? Sedano's has a variety of coffees, fruits and cheeses from Latina America.  Plus, you can shop online and have your products delivered.   

     

    LUCKY’S MARKET: This shop provides farm-fresh produce and craft sandwiches at its deli and a wide range of homemade selections.

     

