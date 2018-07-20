0 9 Investigates: Cannabis in cosmetics

ORLANDO, Fla. - The medical marijuana industry has expanded across the country as more states sanction its use.

Non-THC products are now being used in the cosmetics industry.

Autumn Williams, who suffers from allergies, said she was impressed after trying a new vegan mascara on her sensitive eyes.

"It's really light," she said. "It's separating my eyelashes really well. They already look twice as thick as they did before, and they don't feel heavy, and that's the most important thing."

Williams said she was unaware the product was infused with cannabidiol oil, also known as CBD, which is an extract used in various forms of medical marijuana.

CBD and hemp oils are being used in serums, moisturizer, nail polish and cologne.

Advocates of the products said CBD's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can smooth wrinkles, thicken eyelashes and improve skin and mood.

Dr. Gregory Samano of Seminole County's Samano Aesthetics said he expects the plant-based product trend to grow.

"These topical products, they're not going to make you high or anything like that. They don't have the psychoactive components in them," he said. "I don't think it's the panacea that it's being sort of pushed as, but I do think we're going to see improvements and benefits from it."

Data on the products' effectiveness are limited, Samano said.

Studies in the United States are limited because the federal government considers cannabis a schedule 1 drug. Like the vitamin and supplement industries, there is also a lack of regulation.

Samano said that although he isn't ready to endorse the ingredient, he's optimistic.

"I'm excited about it," he said. "I think it's going to show a lot of promise as time goes on."

Samano said he advises patients to stick to products sold by major retailers, because they ensure the safety and the quality of their products.

He said he expects studies to become more common in Canada because the country recently legalized marijuana.

