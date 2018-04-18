0 9 Investigates: Woman dies 3 hours after being booked into Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An internal investigation is underway at the Orange County Jail, 9 Investigates has discovered, involving a woman who died hours after she was booked.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray spoke to the woman’s mother and longtime boyfriend, who both say they haven’t been able to get any answers about her death.

Melissa Rogers was arrested after she was accused of shoplifting at the Colonialtown Target on March 19. Jail records provided by her longtime boyfriend, Wonza Thomas, show she had medication with her when she was booked into jail. He said she needed the medication for seizures, and he is questions whether she had access to it while she was at jail.

“Something went wrong, she was trying to come home, trying to do her best to get out,” Thomas said.

Thomas was with Rogers at Target when she was arrested on suspicion of stealing speakers, headphones and chargers. The two were also accused in a similar incident in December, making the March trip to jail her second, and last, stay.

“A person who goes to jail, they’re supposed to be protected. Despite their situation, they’re supposed to be protected, and I feel she wasn’t protected,” Thomas said.

Jail officials have launched an internal investigation, so they aren’t able to release much information, but an Orange County Sheriff’s Office death investigation report shows Rogers was put in her holding cell at approximately 2:23 a.m. on March 20 and found unresponsive three hours later as corrections officers woke up inmates for breakfast.

“I don’t understand it. You go someplace together, and the next thing you know, this happens,” Thomas said.



