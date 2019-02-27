0 9 Orlando fire stations don't have separate restrooms, changing or sleeping areas for women

ORLANDO, Fla. - 9 investigates discovered that nine of the Orlando Fire Department's 17 fire stations do not have separate restrooms, changing areas or sleeping quarters for female firefighters.

Construction will begin this fall on a $21 million project to replace fire station No. 6 at Orlando Executive Airport, fire station No. 9 on Center Loop and fire station No. 11 on Curry Ford Road.

The stations, which are scheduled to open by summer 2020, will include separate restrooms, changing areas and sleeping quarters for female firefighters.

"We have stations right now that do not have any female restrooms, so some of that will be addressed in the new station designs," said Ron Glass, president of the Orlando Professional Firefighters union.

He told 9 Investigates last week that updating stations is an important step in reforming a male-dominated workforce. Only 20 of the agency's 500 firefighters are female.

"The other stuff will be just the interaction -- (the) male and female interaction -- promotional opportunities for females ... and also the recruitment," Glass said.

The city said that in the past year it has made physical changes to each station to ensure women have a private, secure area, including a private space for nursing mothers.

It said that private spaces are now secured with working locks and that newly constructed fire stations will include separate restrooms, changing areas and sleeping corridors for female firefighters.

The city said that a new task force, which is still being created, will formulate a plan for stations without accomodations for female firefighters.

Orange County Fire Rescue said that women make up 8 percent of its firefighters, a percentage that leads the nation.

It said that each of the county's 42 stations are equipped with separate facilities for men and women.

