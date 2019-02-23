0 Who will lead the Orlando Fire Department now that the chief has resigned?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando fire Chief Roderick Williams resigned Thursday, one day after 9 Investigates reported that a federal investigator determined that Williams sexually harassed, discriminated against and retaliated against the sole female assistant fire chief on his staff.

Ron Glass, president of the Orlando Professional Firefighters union, said he welcomes the change in leadership.

"I think it's best for the department as a whole," he said. "For the last several years, there has been an issue with leadership. The union has questioned him numerous times. And I think the findings of the (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) report vindicate the questions needed to be answered."

Few female firefighters

Of the agency's 500 firefighters, only 20 are women, three of whom filed complaints last year saying they were sexually harassed by Williams, records said.

The city of Orlando said it will create a task force to tackle issues, such as workplace culture and female recruitment.

"I spoke with the mayor yesterday about working with him to make sure we change the culture within the fire department as it relates to women," Glass said. "I'm hoping that the mayor will also include the (union in) the decision on the new fire chief."

Sources tell 9 Investigates' Shannon Butler that the EEOC made recommendations after determining that Assistant Chief Dawn Sumter had been sexually harassed, discriminated against and retaliated against.

The federal agency's recommendations have not yet been made public, but sources told Butler they include issuing a public apology to Sumter and considering her for a deputy chief position, which she previously said she deserved.

There could be a financial settlement for Sumter because of the EEOC's findings, but a lawsuit has not yet been filed.

Her attorney will not respond to 9 Investigates' questions, but sources have told Butler the two sides could soon sit down and mediate.

Allegations denied

Williams denied the allegations in his resignation letter.

"While I categorically deny the allegations against me, I believe the focus of the Orlando Fire Department should be on serving and protecting the residents of Orlando and not on my leadership or my position."

Yesterday @SButlerWFTV & @MeganWFTV reported on the resignation of now former @OrlandoFireDept Chief Rod Williams. Today we’re getting a look at his resignation letter. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/JV3KML43To — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) February 22, 2019

Will Williams keep his pension?

The city said Williams' base pay was $168,001.60, and after 23 years of service, he is vested in his pension and entitled to 78.85 percent of his average pensionable salary.

Williams entered the city's forward drop program in January, which allows him to leave with a lump sum of money, the amount of which is still being calculated, the city said.

The city said Williams will also receive a check for more than $30,000 for more than 370 hours in accrued paid time off and that he is entitled to the city's employee-only health care coverage.

Florida law states that a firefighter will lose a pension only if he or she is found guilty of a crime, such as embezzlement or stealing while using his or her position in breach of public trust.

Who will replace Williams?

Historically, the city tends to hire internally for fire chief openings, but Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Williams' replacement could be an external hire.

"Moving forward, we'll do a national search," he said. "Anybody from the Orlando Fire Department will be free to apply for the job. I don't have an internal candidate that I'm considering elevating. I think it's time to go outside the agency."

Two of the agency's three deputy chiefs who could be chosen to replace Williams were also named in the EEOC investigation.

"At this point, we're determining the appropriate discipline. The two deputy chiefs will be disciplined," Dyer said. "But it's a somewhat unique situation, so we want to make sure that we do it right."

Dyer would not say if he would have fired Williams had he not resigned.

The city said there was no quid pro quo or severance package offered in exchange for his resignation.

