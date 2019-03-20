0 Civil lawsuit involving Apopka's former lobbyist could cost taxpayers more than $73K

APOPKA, Fla. - A civil lawsuit that the city of Apopka could have settled for $60,000 two years ago is now costing taxpayers thousands more in legal fees and counting.

Apopka could ultimately still have to pay its former lobbyist, Richard Anderson, if the case goes to a civil trial.

Apopka cut ties with Anderson in 2016 after he was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt another driver.

TRENDING NOW:

Eyewitness News was at City Hall in 2017 when city leaders voted against a settlement with Anderson.

Those who voted against the agreement stated, at the time, they thought giving him money would be rewarding bad behavior. Now, taxpayers are losing even more.

Anderson, a longtime Apopka employee, was making $22,000 a month as a lobbyist for the city when investigators say he slammed into another driver head-on in 2016, and left the scene. It’s a criminal act for which he served probation instead of going to prison, and one Apopka leaders determined was a breach of his contract.

Current Mayor Bryan Nelson wasn’t in office at the time, but he was deposed in the case this week.

“You just kind of scratch your head. What is our role in this? We didn't have anything to do with the original agreement,” Nelson said.

That deposition added to the mounting legal bills that have already surpassed the original settlement amount. As of last week, the cost to taxpayers was already at more than $73,000.

“We could've settled this a long time ago, for less than we're talking today, and not paid attorney fees,” Nelson said.

Correspondence between the city’s legal counsel and Anderson’s attorney shows the case is likely headed to trial, meaning taxpayers could be on the hook for even more if a ruling favors the former lobbyist.

“It wouldn't surprise me if he doesn't get anything, but it's just amazing it could take this long,” Nelson said. “If there's an agreement to be had, it should've been made a long time ago.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.