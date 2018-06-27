0 FDA approves marijuana-based medicine, but still no end to local family's fight

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to a marijuana-based medicine for the first time ever. One specific brand of Cannabidiol, called EPIDIOLEX, has been approved by the FDA for use by patients with epilepsy and a few other rare disorders.

Investigative reporter Karla Ray learned this doesn’t bring an end to a local family’s fight to give their daughter an over-the-counter CBD supplement in school.

Volusia County Schools won’t allow CBD on the campus of Edgewater Public School, or any other campus, because marijuana extract is considered a Schedule 1 drug at the federal level. Even though the FDA approval is a major step, it doesn’t immediately change what the district is able to allow on school property.

Read: Parents fight for school to allow daughter with terminal disorder to take CBD oil

Zoe Adams has a rare genetic disorder called Sanfilippo syndrome, and her parents give her CBD hemp oil to help her sleep at night and focus during the day. Now that she’s out of school, she’s been able to take the doses more regularly; Adams is not allowed to take the supplement at Edgewater Public School.

“She's able to get the doses she needs to get, so her quality of life has been so much better just in the couple weeks school's been out,” Zoe's mother, Kim Adams, said.

Zoe’s parents are hopeful the FDA approval of a specific CBD oil for epilepsy patients could eventually pave the way for her to take CBD on campus.

The categorization of marijuana extract as a Schedule 1 drug would have to change before the FDA ruling means anything. The makers of EPIDIOLEX said they expect that change to occur within the next 90 days.

“This is exactly what we’ve been wanting to happen, it’s just taken so long to get here. Now that we’re here, we want to see how many more doors can open up,” said Zoe’s father, JJ Adams.

A school district spokeswoman told 9 Investigates that district attorneys are monitoring the DEA for rule changes. Even then, Zoe Adams would need to be prescribed that one specific form of CBD before she could potentially bring it on campus.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.