Florida passes bill to repeal smokable medical marijuana ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Legislature is sending Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill to repeal the state's ban on smokable medical marijuana.
The bill passed on a 101-11 vote on Wednesday and is the first bill to go to the governor's desk during the 60-day legislative session that began last week.
Voters approved medical marijuana in 2016, but lawmakers banned smokable forms of the plant in a bill signed by then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2017. The state was sued over the issue, and a judge declared the ban unconstitutional. Scott, now a Republican U.S. senator, appealed the ruling.
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said in January that the current law doesn't represent the will of the voters. He said he'd drop the appeal if lawmakers didn't repeal it.
