Former Orange County battalion chief could get position back after affair with 911 dispatcher

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Orange County Fire Rescue battalion chief who was demoted three ranks and forced to take a $20,000 pay cut last year following an investigation into having inappropriate relations with a 911 dispatcher could soon be back in the same position.
Darien Butler admitted to an investigator that he had sexual relations with Kimberly Noe while on the clock.
Investigators uncovered thousands of messages between the two using a fire rescue computer system.
Although their rendezvous sometimes happened at Fire Station 80, occasionally behind fire rescue headquarters, an arbitrator recently ruled that Butler's punishment was too harsh, so he was recently reinstated to captain -- which is one rank below his former position.
While Butler was demoted, Noe, who investigators said lied about the affair, was suspended 10 shifts.
Investigators described Noe as an employee who "inappropriately and excessively" used the agency's emergency computer system to arrange meetings with Butler for sexual behavior, complain and use derogatory language about officers of the department and send messages with racial overtones.
The county still has to give Butler back pay, which is still being calculated.
