Investigation launched into the alleged underpayment to I-4 Ultimate workers

9 Investigates has learned the U.S. Department of Labor has launched an investigation following reports of underpayment of workers on the I-4 Ultimate project.
The investigation is focusing on allegations of payment fraud on federally funded projects.
Related Headlines
Workers on the 21-mile I-4 expansion project reached out to Channel 9 with claims their pay stubs don't add up from one of the contractors: Traffic Control Devices, based in Altamonte Springs.
"I shouldn't have to go look for a job just because they've decided to keep the extra money that's supposed to be paid to me," one worker said.
The federal government is paying the company $163 million to install lighting and signals on the highway.
The contract requires the contractor to follow strict federal laws surrounding payment of workers, including the Davis-Bacon Act.
Contractors are required to pay electrical crews at least $28 an hour. Workers showed 9 Investigates that their pay stubs reflect that they were sometimes paid less than half of that, which also affected how much they received in overtime pay.
"When I come to work, what I really want is a fair day's pay for a fair day's work," said one worker.
A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said the contractor self-reported the investigation to the state.
It isn't yet known if fines will be imposed.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}