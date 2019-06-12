  • Investigation launched into the alleged underpayment to I-4 Ultimate workers

    By: Daralene Jones

    9 Investigates has learned the U.S. Department of Labor has launched an investigation following reports of underpayment of workers on the I-4 Ultimate project.

    The investigation is focusing on allegations of payment fraud on federally funded projects.

    Workers on the 21-mile I-4 expansion project reached out to Channel 9 with claims their pay stubs don't add up from one of the contractors: Traffic Control Devices, based in Altamonte Springs. 

    "I shouldn't have to go look for a job just because they've decided to keep the extra money that's supposed to be paid to me," one worker said. 

    The federal government is paying the company $163 million to install lighting and signals on the highway.

    The contract requires the contractor to follow strict federal laws surrounding payment of workers, including the Davis-Bacon Act.

    Contractors are required to pay electrical crews at least $28 an hour. Workers showed 9 Investigates that their pay stubs reflect that they were sometimes paid less than half of that, which also affected how much they received in overtime pay.

    "When I come to work, what I really want is a fair day's pay for a fair day's work," said one worker. 

    A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said the contractor self-reported the investigation to the state. 

    It isn't yet known if fines will be imposed.

