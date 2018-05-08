0 Soto calls for regulatory reform of 'ghost guns' after 9 Investigates' story

ORLANDO, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to explore options of regulating "ghost guns."

The move comes after 9 Investigates' Karla Ray reported about a loophole that allows anyone to buy the necessary parts to assemble an AR-15 without a background check.

Delivered unfinished, every part needed can be ordered online to create an unregistered, untraceable AR-15.

“The cool thing about it is you can customize it and build it the way you want to do it," an unidentified listener said on News 96.5 WDBO’s Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley. "It doesn't have to come out of the box a certain way."

Other listeners who called in to Kelley's radio show questioned why the pieces don’t contain serial numbers.

"You get the part, it doesn't work, you have to make it work," an unidentified listener said. "But it still should have a serial number on it for tracing. I don’t understand why there’s a gap there."

That’s a gap some lawmakers have tried to close, but even they admit that regulation is unlikely.

Soto is a cosponsor of a bill known as the "Ghost Guns are Guns Act," which would require background checks for any raw materials needed to make a weapon, even when the lower receiver is unfinished. The bill has never been called for a vote.

"Since there hasn't been much movement, we're going to be sending a letter to ATF and the DOJ to look at regulatory reform to move on this," Soto said.

State efforts to regulate the parts of semi-automatic weapons have failed, too.

"Each of the individual parts that are sold can't be made into anything but a firearm," State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith said.

Smith introduced legislation in Tallahassee to ban assault weapons and their parts, but his efforts were unfruitful.

Some question the logistics of regulating what's a hunk of metal until it’s machined into a weapon.

"Where do you draw the line?" an unidentified News 96.5 WDBO listener said on the air.

Homemade guns in California will require serial numbers beginning July 1.

Other members of Central Florida’s Congressional delegation are split on whether they believe ghost guns need regulation.

U.S. Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Val Demings support regulating the sales.

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey’s office said it’s still researching the issue.

U.S. Reps. Ron DeSantis, Dan Webster and Dennis Ross didn't respond to 9 Investigates' request for comment.

