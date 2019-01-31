0 Sources share new details about sexual assault claim at Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - 9 investigates on Thursday uncovered new details about a woman's claims that she was sexually assaulted at the Orange County Jail.

Jail officials are investigating how the two inmates, a man and woman, were put in a jail cell together.

Sources told 9 Investigates' Shannon Butler that the man was booked into the jail on attempted murder charges.

Sources identified both people involved in the incident, but 9 Investigates is not publicly identifying them because of the seriousness of the claims.

Sources said the man, 21, fully cooperated with the investigation and claimed he is the one who alerted corrections officers that there was a woman in the jail cell with him. He said he never touched her.

Sources also said they do know who is telling the truth, that it is a he said, she said situation at this point.

The incident is alleged to have happened almost two weeks ago.

Sources said the man was placed in a holding cell shortly after his arrest and after using the restroom, he noticed that someone else was in the holding cell with him.

He did not realize it was a woman at first, but he knocked on the door to get someone's attention, sources said.

Sources said that corrections officers also did not know the woman was in the cell and that putting the inmates in the same cell was a mistake.

The jail chief told Channel 9 on Tuesday that the actions of the corrections officers that day are still under review.

"I will take appropriate action to make sure that staff are fully trained and they are doing what they are supposed to do to prevent this from happening," he said. "It is a very serious incident, and I take it very serious."

The woman also gave a statement to investigators, but 9 Investigates does not know what she said.

Investigators have collected DNA samples.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is waiting on the samples to be tested, the results of which could take weeks or months to process.

It is unknown how long the inmates were in the cell together, but sources said it is a large cell.

They said there is no surveillance camera in the holding cell.

