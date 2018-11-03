0 Markeith Loyd has finally been interviewed in use of force investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd has finally been interviewed in the use of force investigation surrounding how he lost an eye the night he was captured.

9 Investigates discovered the accused cop killer was secretly moved to Seminole County sometime around June 1.

Investigators are withholding the details of that from Loyd's lawyers, and that could explain why Loyd and his defense team have been so vocal about this lately.

The use of force is not directly related to the murders of which Loyd is accused, but his lawyers have been using time in front of the judge in those criminal cases to demand access to details on what they claim was an unprovoked police attack on him.

Almost two years after Loyd was captured, there remains a mystery surrounding what happened between the time a police helicopter camera panned away and what body camera recordings picked up while Loyd sat in the back of a patrol car.

Long after he allegedly killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, Loyd's lawyers claim he was cooperative the night he was taken into custody, and they say he was a victim.

It's unknown what he said when he finally met with Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Seminole County investigators.

New emails uncovered by 9 Investigates reveal the woman in charge wrote, "I represented that I would make a copy (of the interview recording, but) I am unable to do so at this time."

She said FDLE kept the recording.

Loyd's lead lawyer has been publicly pushing for the judge in the criminal case to force FDLE to turn over what it knows about the incident in which Loyd lost the use of one of his eyes.

Earlier this week, Loyd's lawyers petitioned the court to allow them to depose each officer at the scene the night he was captured.

They said the secrecy between prosecutors and law enforcement officials is costing Loyd the honest investigation to which he is entitled.

One of Loyd's lawyers recently wrote, "Is there a conflict with your office or FDLE that I should be aware of? If there exists such a conflict, I suggest you request the governor to appoint another prosecutor to handle the investigation."

Former Orlando police Chief John Mina has always said his officers did nothing wrong.

The defense is also asking for money to make a racial sensitivity video to show to jurors to try to keep the death penalty off the table.

