COVID-19 vaccine access more complicated in Florida this year

ORLANDO, Fla — Until this year, Floridians 65 and older could simply walk into most pharmacies and get a COVID-19 vaccine on the spot. But this season, it’s not so simple.

9 Investigates has been hearing from viewers via email and phone, with many confused and frustrated over what’s changed.

At major pharmacy chains like CVS, seniors now need a prescription to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, something they didn’t need in previous years.

And while some people are upset about the added step, others say they prefer it this way.

“With vaccines, I’d rather go through my doctor anyway,” one woman said.

Still, the once-straightforward seasonal vaccine process has turned into a patchwork. Some pharmacies say they don’t have the vaccine in stock at all. Others are waiting for more guidance from federal health officials particularly around insurance coverage.

“We are holding back until we get the proper guidance on who needs to be vaccinated,” said pharmacist Nehal Kabrawala.

That guidance could come soon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet next week. If ACIP votes to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for certain or most groups in the U.S., pharmacists may once again be able to give the vaccine without a prescription.

That meeting is on Sept. 18 and 19 in Atlanta.

9 Investigates will be following the developments closely and will update you as soon as new information is released.

