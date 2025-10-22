Orlando psychiatric facility sued over patient’s suicide

ORLANDO, Fla — A family is suing an Orlando psychiatric facility, Pasadena Villa, after their daughter died by suicide.

The lawsuit claims that the facility failed to properly monitor 26-year-old Taylor Meador, who was supposed to be checked every 15 minutes and not have unsupervised access to her phone.

Her mother, Jill Edwards, said they decided together for Meador to move into Pasadena Villa, now known as Lifeskills, three years ago.

Meador was at the facility for 101 days until her death on Oct. 22, 2022.

“She had this special ability to make you feel like you were the only person in the world when she was talking to you,” said Edwards.

On the night of her death, Edwards received a text from her daughter saying, “I love you” and her location.

Edwards noticed Meador’s location was not at Pasadena Villa. After Meador did not answer her calls or texts, Edwards contacted the facility.

She said a staff member assured her that Meador was asleep in bed. But moments later, she received a call from police informing her that Meador had been found dead.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that there would be a police officer calling with that news,” Edwards said.

Receipts show Meador called a ride-share and left the facility, while the facility released observation data in court stating she was sleeping in bed at the time.

The family seeks answers about how Meador’s death could have happened.

“Taylor and her family entrusted this facility to watch over, to take care of Taylor, who was clearly struggling. They accepted her and admitted her into their facility. And based on the evidence that we have at this point, that was clearly not done,” said Meador’s family’s attorney, Nicholas Spetsas.

The facility’s affirmative defense claims that Meador acted in a negligent and careless manner, suggesting her own negligence caused her death.

Court filings reveal that the facility only provided 38 days of observation data out of the 101 days she was there. The facility said in the filings that they could not locate surveillance video from the night she died.

Pasadena Villa declined to comment on the case.

