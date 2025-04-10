UCF campus police department partners with ICE

ORLANDO, Fla — 9 Investigates has confirmed the University of Central Florida Police Department is among the police agencies on Florida university campuses partnering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

UCF says the agency signed a 287G agreement with ICE. Under the agreement, UCF police will select officers to go through training.

“The UCF Police Department follows all state and federal laws, and yes, we have signed a 287G agreement,” university spokesperson Courtney Gilmartin in an emailed response.

Once officers complete training, it gives them certain federal immigration enforcement powers they normally would not have, including making arrests on immigration violations.

UCF police would not say how many officers they plan to go through the training or the timeline on when officers would complete the training. The agency declined to interview.

9 Investigates has also confirmed the University of Florida and University of South Florida also agreed to partner with ICE.

A 287G agreement is the same document many sheriff’s offices and police departments have signed in the state under the governor’s directive in February.

