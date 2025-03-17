AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ program running on St. Patrick’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

The auto club’s “Tow to Go” service will continue to run through Tuesday morning.

The program was created to provide safe transportation for impaired drivers and their cars.

The service works by dispatching a tow truck driver to meet up with a person who is unfit to operate their vehicle.

The tow truck then transports the driver and their car to a safe location within 10-miles of the pickup spot.

The service is free, but AAA asks that it be used only as a backup plan.

“We’re proud to be that last line of defense, keeping people from driving impaired,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“We also remain committed to educating the public that it’s important to find a safe ride before drinking alcohol or taking drugs. This is critical so motorists are not in the position of having to decide if they’re sober enough to drive,” Jenkins added.

Here’s the number to call: (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246

Program details:

Starts Friday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

Ends Tuesday, March 18 at 6 a.m.

Free and available to both AAA members and non-members.

Confidential ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways. In 2020, more than 11,000 people died in crashes linked to drunk drivers, according to NHTSA.

Tow To Go

