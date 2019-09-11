0 Consumers claim they were not paid for cars sold by dealership

ORLANDO, Fla. - Action 9 is investigating a local car dealership that more than 20 customers claim sold their cars on consignment, then kept their cash.

Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich first exposed Just Toys Classic Cars 10 months ago.

A federal court recently refused to give the dealership bankruptcy protection, so Ulrich asked when these victims will get their money back.

Action 9 obtained body camera video from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies can be seen responding to customers claiming Just Toys Classic Cars would not return their vehicles or pay them if they were sold.

Ulrich’s public record request found at least 30 consumers dialed 911 when they had trouble getting paid or recovering their classic cars.

“I don't know where the vehicle is and, obviously, we don't have any money,” Ben Kreider said.

Kreider said Just Toys sold his family's 2002 Camaro on consignment eight months ago for $28,000. He said so far, the dealer hasn't paid them a dime.

Kreider received a letter from Just Toys promising to pay customers back, but some customers were surprised the letter also asked them not to contact an attorney.

It appears that letter went out to customers after the dealership's attempt to seek bankruptcy protection ended in federal court. Just Toys Classic Cars filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the court dismissed it, and Just Toys can't file again for two years.

Ray Rollins filed one of the cases against Just Toys. Rollins told Ulrich, the company sold his ‘57 Chevy Belair in 2018 but the dealership kept his $80,000.

Rollins died seven months ago, and now his wife and son have an attorney fighting to get that money back.

Ulrich spoke with his son, Russ Rollins.

“There's been no money, no contract and the car's still gone,” Russ Rollins said.

Action 9 checked court records. At least 11 consumers have sued Just Toys Classic Cars for payment, and their lawsuits are pending.

When Ulrich first exposed risky sales at the dealership, Just Toys President Mike Smith avoided Ulrich’s questions.

The owners of Just Toys have not responded to our latest questions about when these families will be paid.

"It would be great if she could get her money back,” Russ Rollins said about his mom.

Two customers told Action 9 the dealership had sent them small partial payments.

Consumers who filed reports with the Sheriff's Office were told this is a civil matter and not a criminal case.

